Prince Philip Released From Hospital In Time To Spend Christmas With The Queen In Sandringham

Prince Philip Released From Hospital In Time To Spend Christmas With The Queen In Sandringham

Prince Philip Released From Hospital In Time To Spend Christmas With The Queen In Sandringham

Prince Philip has been discharged from the hospital in time to spend Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham.

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Prince Philip leaves hospital after four nights being treated for a "pre-existing condition".
Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas..

'Great sigh of relief' that Prince Philip is out of hospital

Journalist Eve Pollard has said it's a "great sigh of relief" that the Duke of Edinburgh is btter and out of hospital. She was also asked about the Queen's Christmas message.

