Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song Miley Cyrus has marked the first anniversary of her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth by releasing a new song about her most miserable Christmas.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this