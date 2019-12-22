Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song

Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song

Miley Cyrus has marked the first anniversary of her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth by releasing a new song about her most miserable Christmas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Miley Cyrus pens song for those alone at Christmas


ContactMusic - Published

Cody Simpson, model Jordy Murray spotted together in New York

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): Australian musician Cody Simpson was spotted with model Jordy...
Sify - Published Also reported by •E! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus pens song for those alone at Christmas [Video]Miley Cyrus pens song for those alone at Christmas

Miley Cyrus has penned a song for those feeling lonely at Christmas, urging them to remember they are "completely made of magic".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.