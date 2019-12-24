Salvation Army 12-23-2019

Kay blevins >> jordan, what is 12 now that the morning well, the salvation army will push for the kettle campaign and join us as we do work a similarly i lov you.

You are here to talk about the last place for the right to yes i am with thanksgiving being a week late other that we are behind it will be on of stroke to lose the to both the absolutely.

We want folks to come down and how can they do that at this point, because angels are now off the tree or the cattle everywhere troubles see us.

Will you go to your website absolutely is you go to google and wheresoever match a bill with a total of online retail company will or dormancy would come in and make a donation.

We are 17,000 know why all on the other moms don't measure for rights at a dollar if someone wants to donate and take advantage of that matching grant.

I'm all they have to do is your on the memo line put in a match and we will not give the donor will match a dollar for dollar, so what better time to give you with urine that goes through on december 31, so it's for all year-end giving which really helps them.

And of course him over the holiday to go to court and so as your cleaning out the closet.

Remember the salvation army you know donate.

I know in the between christmas and new year' with all at the time were folks like to give clear out and donate.

So remember how can they do that and they just drop it by this troubled world; will look to do is right.

We also location in the stretch.

If you're that's closer it's at the corner of her at the intersection of melbourne ringe road on so that third enemy donation center.

If you want to go by their i'm or you can drop it at our mcauley avenue leader said you got a little bit about the angel tree distribution you guys do you have a one absolute 5000to know this time of your was what we people have the everybody's gone lately.

This time of year is not easy for everybody right.

People from all like the forgotten god love everybody want to move to the that somebody this community cares about is because god love them and they have a concert at the scene.

The part of this is an amazing thing to official was because i didn't connect would need to help the people want to do and put them togethe and great way was sure soon and i know some of you are governed and have had it happen without having a strong word out getting his angels adopted in major knows better than anyhow.

How magical it is to have presents under the tree.

I didn't know until he was much older that it was from the ovation army that keeps you with the recipient ... , it is useful.

Well i'm sure this is why you are such a big part of this organization and you do so much and are such a blessing to the community.

I will work this community.

Virgi is only to observe all the children so we want more people know that the dealer will absolutely are.

I think you mea if you're watching you adopted an angel you so much lately.

Thank you so much for both can still donate again if you would like to donate you that he was or what i guess army.org or you can come by the tail 12 studio that he will take your donation as well give it to the ovation are as well.

Thank you guys.

Same as is a heavy oil as we really are present in now married to stay