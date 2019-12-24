Global  

The Case of the Missing Trash Bin

The Case of the Missing Trash Bin

The Case of the Missing Trash Bin

Occurred on December 19, 2019 / San Antonio, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "Our recycling gets taken out on Thursdays.

My wife thought I had brought in the bin, and I thought she had.

So, on Sunday, she tried to dump out our kitchen bin, but she couldn't find the big one.

She asked me where it was and I looked around for a bit, and then I remembered that the camera probably knows what happened.

So I checked it, and this is what I found.

We've called the city and they will be replacing it."
