Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations.

Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, left the hospital on Tuesday (December 24).

In time to join the royal family for Christmas at their Sandringham estate in eastern England.

The 98-year-old had been receiving treatment for an existing condition since Friday -- which Buckingham Palace described as a precautionary measure.

He was well enough to walk out of the London hospital before he was driven away.

The prince, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, has been at the queen's side throughout her record-breaking 67 years on the throne.

He retired from public life in August 2017 and has since been seen only occasionally at official engagements.

Philip is outspoken and irascible with a reputation for brusque comments and gaffes.

He escaped a car crash unhurt in January this year.

In her annual Christmas Day address to the nation, Queen Elizabeth is expected to stress the need for reconciliation after a -- quote -- bumpy year for her family and for a divided Britain as it struggles with Brexit.



