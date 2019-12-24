Iconic Voice Speaks Through Billy Bass

Occurred on December 14, 2019 / San Antonio, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "I built an Alexa enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass by integrating a Raspberry Pi computer into the unit.

It's using software called AlexaPi to run Alexa.

I just found that Amazon is now offering Samuel L.

Jackson's voice for Alexa and wanted to see if it would work on my Billy Bass.

It did, and the results are hilarious."