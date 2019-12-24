Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Iconic Voice Speaks Through Billy Bass

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Iconic Voice Speaks Through Billy Bass

Iconic Voice Speaks Through Billy Bass

Occurred on December 14, 2019 / San Antonio, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "I built an Alexa enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass by integrating a Raspberry Pi computer into the unit.

It's using software called AlexaPi to run Alexa.

I just found that Amazon is now offering Samuel L.

Jackson's voice for Alexa and wanted to see if it would work on my Billy Bass.

It did, and the results are hilarious."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.