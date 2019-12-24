Global  

Alert taxi driver saves rider's life by screaming 'STOP!' at truck driver

This is the moment a quick-thinking taxi driver in China saved a man on an electric bike by shouting at a oncoming truck driver.

The dashcam video, captured in the city of Luzhou in Sichuan Province on December 17, shows the man on the bike being knocked over by a truck after he attempted to overtake the vehicle and drove in front of it.

But an alert taxi driver witnessing the incident shouted "stop" at the truck driver.

Upon hearing the instructions, the truck driver used his brakes immediately and the rider suffered only minor injuries.
