Christmas Eve shopping: here's a list of WNY malls open Tuesday

Christmas Eve shopping: here's a list of WNY malls open TuesdayWe have a list of malls that will be open on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve shopping: here's a list of WNY malls open Tuesday

FOR THE NEXT FEWDAYS.MASHED POTATOES...NOW ALL I HAVE TO DOIS ADD THE MILK!

...WALKS TO THE FRIDGEWHO USED THE LASOF THE MILK ANDDIDNT TELL ME!!!--WE'VE ALL BEENTHERE AND WILLLIKELY FORGETTHINGS-- ESPECIALLYWITH ALL THE STRESSOF THE HOLIDAYS.SO IF YOU FORGETSOMETHING THESEARE STORE THAT AREOPEN HOURS FOR TNEXT FEW DAYS:WALMART IS OPEUNTIL 8PM TONIGHTAND THEN CLOSED ONCHRISTMAS DAY.TARGET HASEXTENDED HOURSFOR CHRISTMAS EVEBUT ARE CLOSED ONCHRISTMAS.WEGMANS CLOSES AT6PM CHRISTMAS EVEAND IS ALSO CLOSEDON CHRISTMAS.SOME GAS STATIONSAND CONVIENTSTORES WILL BEOPEN-- A GOOD IDEA ISTO CHECK STORE'SFACEBOOK PAGERATHER THANRELYING ON GOOGLEBECAUSE THE WORDS"HOLIDAY HOURS MAYVARY" DOESN'T HELPMUCH.SITING ON THECOUCH WATCHITV ALRIGHT I'VE HADENOUGH OF MY FAMILYAND WATCHED EVERYCHRISTMAS MOVIE ICAN FIND.... HECK IDON'T EVENCELEBRATECHRISTMAS--- WHAT'STHERE TO DHERE'S WHAT'S OPENON CHRISTMAS DAYWHETHER YOU NEEDSOME CHINESE FOODOR WANT TO GO TOTHE MOVIES:WALDEN GALLERIAWILL BE OPEN UNTIL5PM BUT CLOSED ONCHRISTMAS.MOVIE THEATERS AREOPEN FOR REGULARHOURS THE NEXT TWODAYS.DAVE & BUSTERS ISOPEN ALL WEEK.THERE'S A HANDFULOF RESTAURANTSOPEN ON CHRISTMASDAY--BEST THING YOU CANDO IS CALL OR CHECKTHEIR SOCIAL MEDIATO SEE IF THEY AREOPEN BEFORE YOUMAKE YOUR WAYDOWN THERE.STILL TO COME




