Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns As Company Faces Criticism After Crashes

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns As Company Faces Criticism After Crashes

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns As Company Faces Criticism After Crashes

The shakeup comes just days after federal regulators made it clear they would not let the grounded 737 Max planes fly again.
Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)** · *Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company's board of directors announced...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsCBC.caNPR


Boeing CEO pushed out amid 737 Max crisis

Boeing CEO pushed out amid 737 Max crisisPhoto by Alex Wong/Getty Images Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is leaving the company a little more...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsCBC.caNPRReuters



Tweets about this

theEricKnapp

Eric Knapp RT @cnnbrk: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigns after a tumultuous year in which the 737 Max plane and Starliner spacecraft encountered nu… 2 minutes ago

Hermes23

Tom Hauser. RT @LisaMei62: Add him to the list. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigns | Fox Business https://t.co/IGiEMOnyiV 3 minutes ago

cabcbg

Carol RT @politico: Boeing ousted its CEO Monday, a move seen as inevitable amid increasing pressure from regulators, lawmakers and the families… 8 minutes ago

urbanjackattack

Jakee Boeing CEO ousting inevitable, amid poor marks from regulators and crash victims via @POLITICO for iOS… https://t.co/Z3uw6FMGNI 17 minutes ago

TradefairPlus

Tradefair #Boeing boss Dennis Muilenburg resigns six days after the company said it was suspending the production of 737 MAX… https://t.co/8SvI4vp2fQ 25 minutes ago

politico

POLITICO Boeing ousted its CEO Monday, a move seen as inevitable amid increasing pressure from regulators, lawmakers and the… https://t.co/zBNy21pk1M 28 minutes ago

realKrisCruz

Kris Cruz OUCH!: @Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg steps down, share price goes up https://t.co/i0GxzW3c0V 42 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing CEO Resigns Amid Ongoing 737 Max Problems [Video]Boeing CEO Resigns Amid Ongoing 737 Max Problems

Boeing CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg has resigned only days after the company announced it would suspend the production of 737 Max airplanes.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 00:49Published

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Has Resigned [Video]Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Has Resigned

Muilenburg faced scrutiny for how he handled the grounding of the company&apos;s 737 Max aircraft after two crashes that killed 346 people.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

