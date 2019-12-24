Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Ho ho ho! Santa brings gifts to animals at Spanish zoo

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Ho ho ho! Santa brings gifts to animals at Spanish zoo

Ho ho ho! Santa brings gifts to animals at Spanish zoo

Animals enjoy Christmas decorations, toys and treats hidden in festive gift boxes at Bioparc Valencia
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ho ho ho! Santa brings gifts to animals at Spanish zoo

SHOWS: VALENCIA, SPAIN (DECEMBER 23, 2019) (BIOPARC VALENCIA - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY BIOPARC VALENCIA) (MUTE) 1.

VARIOUS OF MAN DRESSED UP AS SANTA WALKING IN ZOO ENCLOSURE, PLACING WRAPPED PRESENTS, BLOWING KISS AND WAVING 2.

VARIOUS OF ANIMALS PICKING UP TOYS, UNWRAPPING PRESENTS, PLAYING WITH TOYS AND EATING TREATS IN ZOO ENCLOSURES STORY: A man dressed up as Santa brought gift boxes filled with treats for chimpanzees, leopards, elephants, gorillas and meerkats at Bioparc Valencia, Spain.

Video taken on Monday (December 23) shows the animals as they unwrap their presents, play with toys and enjoy their delicacies in the zoo enclosure.

(Production: Natalia Oriol)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

NTV_Houston

NTV Houston A man dressed up as Santa brought gift boxes filled with treats for chimpanzees, leopards, elephants, gorillas and… https://t.co/hC4aQPpdB0 5 hours ago

ENQThingsToDo

Things To Do Cincy Santa brings gifts to animals at Cincinnati Zoo https://t.co/JAYtvfIKlF 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Santa delivers gifts to zoo animals [Video]Santa delivers gifts to zoo animals

ON THE NICE LIST: Some animals at the Cincinnati Zoo got a surprise visit from Santa last week. Fiona the hippo, Kris the cheetah and her "puppy pal" Remus, red pandas Audra and Lenore, and Lucille the..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:52Published

Santa delivers Christmas treats to animals at zoo in Thailand [Video]Santa delivers Christmas treats to animals at zoo in Thailand

"Santa Claus" has delivered treats to animals at a zoo in southern Thailand on Christmas Eve. Songkhla Zoo Director Chalermwut Kasetsomboon donned the red costume while feeding fruit and vegetables..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.