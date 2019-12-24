Ho ho ho! Santa brings gifts to animals at Spanish zoo

SHOWS: VALENCIA, SPAIN (DECEMBER 23, 2019) (BIOPARC VALENCIA - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY BIOPARC VALENCIA) (MUTE) 1.

VARIOUS OF MAN DRESSED UP AS SANTA WALKING IN ZOO ENCLOSURE, PLACING WRAPPED PRESENTS, BLOWING KISS AND WAVING 2.

VARIOUS OF ANIMALS PICKING UP TOYS, UNWRAPPING PRESENTS, PLAYING WITH TOYS AND EATING TREATS IN ZOO ENCLOSURES STORY: A man dressed up as Santa brought gift boxes filled with treats for chimpanzees, leopards, elephants, gorillas and meerkats at Bioparc Valencia, Spain.

Video taken on Monday (December 23) shows the animals as they unwrap their presents, play with toys and enjoy their delicacies in the zoo enclosure.

(Production: Natalia Oriol)