'Great sigh of relief' that Prince Philip is out of hospital

'Great sigh of relief' that Prince Philip is out of hospital

'Great sigh of relief' that Prince Philip is out of hospital

Journalist Eve Pollard has said it's a "great sigh of relief" that the Duke of Edinburgh is btter and out of hospital.

She was also asked about the Queen's Christmas message.

Report by Khanomh.

