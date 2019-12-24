Kylie Minogue to start work on new album early next year

Kylie Minogue is planning to hit the studio in early 2020 to start work on her next studio album.



Recent related videos from verified sources Billie Eilish To Sing James Bond Theme Song For 'No Time To Die' Billie Eilish reveals she's producing the theme song for the next James Bond film. Gigi Hadid goes to court. Justin Bieber reacts to Roddy Ricch The Box nabbing the number 1 spot. Plus, Selena Gomez.. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 02:07Published 14 hours ago The Good Doctor S03E12 Mutations The Good Doctor 3x12 "Mutations" Season 3 Episode 12 Promo trailer HD - Dr. Audrey Lim, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznick treat a 25-year-old runner suffering from severe swelling; but when.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:19Published 1 day ago