Ray Donovan S07E07 The Transfer Agent

Ray Donovan 7x07 Promo Trailer HD - The Transfer Agent- Next on Episode 7 season 7- Plot synopsis: Mickey finally learns the truth about the botched heist, and he’s out to get his fair share of the money.

Ray reflects on his early memories of Jim Sullivan while he and Molly track down Sandy and Mickey by any means necessary.

Smitty is questioned by the police and confronted with the consequences of his actions.

Original Air Date: Dec 29, 2019 SHOWTIME