Giri Haji Season 1

Giri / Haji Season 1 - Plot synopsis: From the producers of Chernobyl.

Bound by duty and lost in shame.

A Tokyo police detective risks his job, family, and honor as he travels to London in search of his long lost brother, unraveling the secret that tore them apart.

Directed by Julian Farino (episode 1-4), Ben Chessell (episode 5-8) starring Takehiro Hira, Kelly Macdonald, Yosuke Kubozuka, Will Sharpe, Masahiro Motoki, Justin Long, Charlie Creed-Miles, Sophia Brown release date January 10, 2020 (on Netflix)