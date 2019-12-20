DOWNHILL Movie - Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

DOWNHILL Movie Trailer HD - starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Plot synopsis: Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this biting comedy.

Directed by Nat Faxon, Jim Rash cast: Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods, Kristofer Hivju, Zoe Chao release date February 14, 2020