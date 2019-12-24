Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sonic The Hedgehog Gameplay

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 11:02s - Published < > Embed
Sonic The Hedgehog Gameplay

Sonic The Hedgehog Gameplay

Sonic The Hedgehog, the best game from the 90s.

Everyone who lived through the 90s knows about this game and how fun it was to play.

Among many other games, this one was very popular to play on your Nintendo system.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Loganisontherun

𝙻𝚘𝚐𝚊𝚗𝙸𝚜𝙾𝚗𝚃𝚑𝚎𝚁𝚞𝚗 RT @sleepysonicfan: @Loganisontherun @sonic_hedgehog If they see classic, they complain. if they see memes, they complain. If they see mode… 1 day ago

sleepysonicfan

⛄️🎁isaiahwalk16🎁⛄️ @Loganisontherun @sonic_hedgehog If they see classic, they complain. if they see memes, they complain. If they see… https://t.co/ojJdzWIN6E 1 day ago

NeotericN

Neoteric Noble @Zhane_Star Agree. Sonic's gameplay is too restrictive. There are only so many games you can make styled in either… https://t.co/0TGf7h5zXc 1 day ago

TheblackSaitama

Official.Keez @ChildishEYHU For whatever reason I liked playing shadow the hedgehog even tho the gameplay is unbearable n sonic unleashed 2 days ago

David96Jackson

David Jackson RT @sonicstadium: @SEGAAlys @cityhunter_sega It's cheesy yeah, but let's be honest here. Nobody cares what happens in these stories. It's a… 2 days ago

tardiswikibot

Doctor Whomst've When Sonic and the Doctor are paired together during gameplay, the hedgehog will occasionally enquire about the Doc… https://t.co/rcIniDvHgJ 2 days ago

projectoldskool

Project Old Skool On this day:December 23rd 1998 - Sonic Adventure Sonic Adventure is a 1998 platform game for Sega's Dreamcast, and… https://t.co/S33Wyqyvny 2 days ago

WinterBliss36

Jaydan @EchtMattLuigi Some think that Sonic shouldn't have better serious storytelling because he's a blue hedgehog, so he… https://t.co/BWk73UPpAQ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.