Christmas Bells Pt. 2 12-24

Reason for the season give gifts of love and kerry.

Merry christmas too as well get some more your comments here but now simply huffman in jesse irwin back in studio k with with more of those beautiful tells cynthia jesse.

Thank you michael well.

>> cynthia you've shown us the tutorial on the handbills and by the way give big christmas plans.

>> no to spending at a family that's the best plans you can have a wonderful well, i know you teach a mathematics at.

>> at psu that's i mean do you find any common ground between music in the mathematics that you teach at all the other a lot of connections between math and music and a lot of fans felt that his sons are also accomplished musician.

Well.

Well i i'm sure does not hurt to to do that you also need serious agility yes, they have a plate so i'm excited to hear forms what will you be playing next stop a joy to the world try to.

Hey did you buy a present yet.

Yes, well my family no longer gives each other presents be just donate to charities.

So make some from ice stressed the christmas.

If you are looking for in last minute.

There's a fantastic option.

It's it's great if you planted and events that's so wonderful.

Well we will let you take it away please don't.

So they have them.