Your Morning News Now - 12/24/19

Your morning news now... n-f-c north championship' merchandise is already available through the packer pro shop.'

The packers clinched the division last night with a win over the vikings.

Three green bay turnovers helped the vikings go into halftime with the lead ... but two second half touchdown rushes by aaron jones brought the packers ahead.

Final score... packers 23... vikings ten.

((ad lib weather)) newly released satellite images show construction happening at a site ... where north korea builds military equipment.

North korean leaders said recently ... they have a - quote- "christmas gift" for the u-s... as nuclear negotiations remain stalled between the two countries.

North korea says what that gift ends up being... depends on action taken in washington.

A newly- uncovered white house email shows the trump administration put a hold on military aid to ukraine 91 minutes after president trump's july phone call with ukraine's president.

Democrats are pointing to that email and demanding a senate trial that includes white house documents and testimony.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell has indicated he's willing to listen to arguments and have a questioning period ... then decide later if witnesses are needed.

Because of a massive fire back in april ... this will be the first time in centuries that there won't be a christmas mass at notre ( ) dame ( ) cathedral in paris.

Mass had to be canceled for the first time since 18-06 ... as repair and restoration work continues on the 855- year- old landmark.

Thousands of donors have combined to pledge more than a- billion dollars to help the rebuilding process.

[bell ringing] if you will be out and about today ... be listening for those jingling bells.

This is the final day of bell ringing for the salvation army of la crosse county.

It's also a match day.

Two anonymous donors will be matching red kettle donations of up to 100- thousand dollars.

Also today ... the salvation army is hosting a community christmas eve dinner.

Everyone is welcome!

Volunteers will start serving at four-30 this afternoon at the salvation army location on eighth street in la crosse.

For all of you last minute shoppers' out there... let's take a look at your shopping options on this christmas eve.

Wal-mart ... kohl's... and dick's sporting goods are open until six tonight.

Valley view mall closes at five.

And target stores in la crosse and winona are open until ten.

All of these stores are closed tomorrow.

And let's check-in one more time with santa claus as he makes his deliveries all over the world on this christmas eve.

You can watch santa's progress all day long thanks to the hard- working santa- trackers over at norad.'

The website is norad santa dot org.'

Santa has already been to new zealand ... fiji ... and antarctica... and has delivered about 600- thousand presents.

Good tuesday to you and merry christmas eve!

It was a mild day monday and we'll have more mild weather in store for today.

We're beginning the day with some areas of fog.

Temps are in the 30s for most with a south wind causing a slight wind chill.

There is a large area of clouds over our area and that will stick around through the day.

Mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

=== thanks so much for watching news eight this morning.

We do



