Daily Holiday - Christmas Eve

It's time for our daily holiday this morning.

( christmas eve ) today is a day for coming together and celebrating the christmas season with your favorite traditions.

With plenty of traditional meals and religious celebrations ... today is also the day santa claus takes flight to deliver gifts ... in a sleigh pulled by rudolph and other reindeer.

Once again ... families can track his progress thanks to the north american aerospace defense command' ... better known as norad.'

Reporter gail levy shows us how they do it.

Finding out where santa is along his route... is something many children are dying to know.

Senior msgt.

Martha dunning/ superintendent, tyndall afb air operations center: 00:08- 00:16 "i have twin boys, they're 11 years-old and then of course a group of nieces and nephews and every year we log onto norad track santa and so we watch him as he makes his journey around the world."

The north american aerospace defense command is an american and canadian bi- national organization with the mission of aerospace warning, control, and maritime warning in north america.

But on december 24th, their mission shifts gears to track santa.

Col.

Sid connor, deputy commander, tyndall air force base, aoc: "what usually happens is we'll pick him up on radar along the northern part of canada and alaska."

While norad can track him, his path is always unknown.

Col.

Sid connor, deputy commander, tyndall air force base: "his course that he takes is different every year, it depends on the weather a little bit, it depends on kids being asleep as well."

Gail levy/ reporting: "and thanks to norad's technology, air force officials tell us they're able to track santa so he can travel safely through the skies at night."

Senior msgt.

Martha dunning, superintendent, tyndall afb air operations center: "we want to make sure that he's de- conflicted from anyone else so that no one gets in the way of him spreading his holiday cheer."

But norad didn't always keep tabs on santa's route.

This 64 year tradition happened on accident after a misprint in the newspaper.

Col.

Sid connor, deputy commander, tyndall air force base aoc: "someone called in, it was actually a mistaken wrong number, thinking that they we're calling santa claus.

So that kinda started things off where they thought well we are in the air defense business, we might as well track santa as well.'" you can watch santa's progress yourself using the norad santa tracker' app ... or online at norad santa dot