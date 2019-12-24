Global  

Mug shot of the day - 12/24/19 - Robyn from Wesbty

Mug shot of the day - 12/24/19 - Robyn from WesbtyMug shot of the day - 12/24/19 - Robyn from Wesbty
Mug shot of the day - 12/24/19 - Robyn from Wesbty

It's time for this morning's mugshot of the day'... where you submit photos for a chance to win one of our news eight this morning' coffee mugs.

Today's winner is robyn from westby.

Robyn says her dad, robert, and the grinch' have always been look- a- likes.

She also says her dad enjoys watching the morning news while enjoying his coffee.

Our daily mugshot winners get a news eight this morning' coffee mug.

It's easy to win... just take a photo with a mug in it somewhere... and e-mail it to us.

The address is mugshot at w- k-b-t dot com.'

Be sure to include your name with your entry.

(you can also mail in your entry to us here at news eight.) we're located at 141 south sixth street in la crosse.

