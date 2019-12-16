Air Travel

Our latest forecasts.

This morning you may be home ready to celebrate the holiday-- but others may be jumping on a last minute flight.

We're keeping a close eye on the roads and sky this christmas eve.

Waay 31's casey albritton joins us live now from huntsville international.

Casey are any of the flights there delayed?

Right now there's only one flight delayed right now-- and that's the 8 a-m flight to charlotte.

Other than that everything is looking like it will be on time this morning.

If you're getting on the road this morning-- you may want to keep an eye on the best has prices in north alabama... and we are tracking that for you.

The average price for gas right here in huntsville is 2.30 in decatur, the average is 2.26 and fort payne is 2.30.

Now if you're flying this morning and enjoyed your experience at the huntsville international airport-- guess what!

Huntsville international is in the running for u-s-a today's best small airport.

Huntsville is currently in third place... you can vote while you wait to board your flight-- just like we have links on how you can do that right now on waay tv dot com and on our waay 31 news app.

Live in huntsville, ca waay 31 news.