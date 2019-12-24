|
S Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N Korea-US dialogue
|
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
S Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N Korea-US dialogue
Trilateral meeting in Chengdu is also the first one-on-one between Japan's Abe and South Korea's Moon in 15 months.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea, China, and Japan agreed to help...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan Today •SeattlePI.com
|China has hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first meeting...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Reuters •Japan Today
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this