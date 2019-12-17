Animal Health 12/24/19

Emerson: good morning sunrisers.

I'm here with dr.trey stevenson, my associate, and also dr. mistletoe from the north pole.

We also have some of our own dogs.

This is my new puppy, ali.

And this is daisy, y receptionist's puppy.

And this little cute guy right here is going to be a surprise for santa.

His name is what?

Snowflake dr. mistletoe.

Mr. mistletoe: yes, snowflake.

Dr. emerson: so, what made you want to get santa a st.

Bernard?

Mr. mistletoe: that's his dream puppy.

Dr. emerson: his dream puppy.

Mr. mistletoe: dream on.

Dr. emerson: and he does realize that the st.

Bernard's going to get as big as the elves.

I'm sure you're excited.

Mr. mistletoe: .

Dr. emerson: you could pull the elves in a sled.

But new puppies at christmas are wonderful.

They're so magical.

But what we also need to think about is what environment you're going to have your puppy in.

So, it's so important to do the necessary research, especially looking at the age of your children, looking at if you have a fenced in backyard, and also looking at, if you want them to be indoor or outdoor.

Snowflake is actually going to get up to 200 and something pounds.

So he's going to be quite a large dog.

Dr. emerson: so, i'm sure santa has taken that into consideration where he's going to live.

Also, you need to find out, when you have small children, are they going to be intimidated by a large dog?

It's good to actually think about training with your puppies.

So, if you're thinking about getting a new puppy for christmas, tom, if you need some advice or want some insight on it, give us a call.

E could actually talk to you about a few things to consider because you need to think about the amount of food they're going to eat, how much their health is going to cost, because you really need to work in a new puppy in your budget and in your christmas budget.

So, if you're thinking about a new puppy, you have any questions, give us a call here at emerson animal hospital.

Your pets will thank you.

And i hope you have a merry, merry christmas.

Speaker 3: wcbi animal health with dr. emerson was brought to you by emerson animal hospital in westport.