Polis announces clemency for 8 people, including woman living in sanctuary in Boulder for 2 years

Polis announces clemency for 8 people, including woman living in sanctuary in Boulder for 2 years

Polis announces clemency for 8 people, including woman living in sanctuary in Boulder for 2 years

Colorado Gov.

Jared Polis announced commutations for three people and pardons for five on Monday.

This included Ingrid Encalada LaTorre.
A man sentenced to life without parole as a juvenile and woman in sanctuary in a church receive clemency from Gov. Polis

Eight people in Colorado received clemency from Gov. Jared Polis, including a man sentenced to life...
Denver Post - Published


