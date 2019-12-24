Happy Birthday, Louis Tomlinson! 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published Happy Birthday, Louis Tomlinson! Happy Birthday, Louis Tomlinson!. Louis William Tomlinson turns 28 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. Tomlinson’s musical icon is Robbie Williams. 2. His favorite song to play on the piano is “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers. 3. He doesn’t like baked beans. 4. If he could have any superpower he would choose to fly. 5. Tomlinson’s favorite color is dark red. Happy Birthday, Louis Tomlinson! 0

