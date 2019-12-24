Global  

Happy Birthday, Louis Tomlinson!

Louis William Tomlinson turns 28 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

Tomlinson’s musical icon is Robbie Williams. 2.

His favorite song to play on the piano is “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.

3.

He doesn’t like baked beans.

4.

If he could have any superpower he would choose to fly.

5.

Tomlinson’s favorite color is dark red.

