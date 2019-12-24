Global  

Warren Still Struggling In The Polls

Warren Still Struggling In The Polls

Warren Still Struggling In The Polls

Elizabeth Warren's Presidential Campaign is taking on corruption.

However, she is still struggling in the polls.

Before the December presidential debate Warren was in a downward spiral.

It does not look like the debate had a major impact on her sagging poll numbers.

According to RealClearPolitics, she is 4th place in Iowa and New Hampshire.

She is third place in California.

She is barely hanging on to first place in her home state of Massachusetts.
