Special Christmas delivery for US troops in Syria

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Troops taking part in 'Holiday Express' transported stockings stuffed with gifts to five bases in the country's east.

A military band also travelled by helicopter, playing Christmas carols as the troops received their presents.
