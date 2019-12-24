Loper Report: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'Uncut Gems'

And the s&p 500 gained two.

"your coming together will be your undoing."

That was a clip from "star wars: the rise of skywalker", one of the newest movies to hit theaters is the film worth seeing?

Here to let us know is our film critic wil loper this conclusion to the skywalker saga gets the job done, with all the lightsaber battles and space action you could want, even if it plays things way too safe as to not anger fans.

Daisy ridley is back as rey, along with finn, poe, bb8 and old characters c- 3po and chewbacca, traveling across the galaxy trying to stop bad guy kylo ren and all his stormtroopers from becoming even more powerful.

The pace moves faster than a souped up millennium falcon on hyperdrive, you'll want to check your spinal cord after this movie for whiplash.

Unfortunately, because some people weren't happy with the previous film, "the last jedi", this movie doe a lot of backtracking, saying "hey, you remember that thing we said in the last movie?

That actually wasn't true."

It would be more exciting if it found a way to build on those elements, but this is a movie that tries to please everyone, and that's always a futile effort.

It's still got plenty of fun stars wars-y moments, but the lack of a committed vision makes it one of the lesser entries.

3 carrie fishers out of 5.

Her last role, but they gave her a nice send off.

Next up: "uncut gems" if you're a fan of living vicariously through someone else's stress, you'll love this movie.

This is anxiety for two hours straight.

Adam sandler is back in a serious role, he plays a gambling addict who owes a lot of money, and throughout the movie continually makes riskier and riskier bets to stay ahead of it all.

It's a constant push and pull of thin going wrong, or things going right and then sandler's character jumping right back into making a higher bet or angering all the dangerous and angry people he owes money to.

This is a movie absolutely worth seeing, but if you need to be monitoring your blood pressure and stress levels, take caution.

What's your rating?

4 adam sandlers out of 5.

Nexweek?

"1917" a world war i movie shot to look like one long continous take.

Thanks wil merry