Armed robbery at McDonald's in Madison

Madison police are investigating an armed robbery at McDonald's on Verona Road.
But he is expected to recover.

Also into the channel 3 thousand alert center overnight... madison police are investigating an armed robbery at a mcdonald's on verona road.

It happened just before 9 lasnight.

Police say a customer there was beaten with a hagun and had his backpack stolen.

Two suspects got away with the backpack.

The person who was beaten was later treated at the hospital for their injuries.

Police




