Local Jewish group Tikkun Ha-Ir builds bridges with Holiday Gifts program

EVERY YEAR... THE HOLIDAYSEASON RE-KINDLES THE SPIRITOF KINDNESS, AND GIVING BACK,IN DIFFERENT COMMUNITIESACROSS SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN.THE LATEST EXAMPLE: A LOCALJEWISH GROUP THAT'S HELPINGOUT HUNDREDS OF MILWAUKEE'SNEEDIEST PEOPLE.

PETE ZERVAKISJOINS US WITH THE STORY.FOR THE LAST MONTH...VOLUNTEERS COLLECTED THOUSANDSOF DONATED ITEMS FOR AREA NON-PROFITS.

THEY SAY IT WAS WORTHIT... JUST TO SEE THEREACTIONS THEY GOT WHEN THEYDROPPED EVERYTHING OFF.NAT POP THESE VOLUNTEERS WITHTIKKUN HA-IR... A JEWISH,COMMUNITY SERVICEORGANIZATION... ARE SORTINGTOYS... BOOKS..

BLANKETS ANDCLOTHES... NAT POP FOR THEIRANNUAL HOLIDAY GIFTS PROGRAM.SAMI STEIN AVNER TIKKUN HA-IR1:30 we collect from 9 diff.locations as well as the JCCTIKKUN HA-IR REACHED OUT TONON-PROFITS LIKE MILWAUKEERESCUE MISSION... ANDCATHEDRAL CENTER... TO FINDOUT WHAT THEY NEEDED THISWINTER.

THEN THE GROUPCOLLECTED THOSE ITEMS: SAMISTEIN AVNER TIKKUN HA-IR 3:46we really want to be recipientcentered AND AFTERGIFTS ARE SORTED... DELIVERIESLIKE THIS ONE HAPPEN: NAT POPHERE AT META HOUSE... VALERIEVIDAL META HOUSE 3:05 thesegifts mean the world to ourclients and their kids THEDONATED PRESENTS GO TO WOMENBEING TREATED FOR SUBSTANCEUSE... AND THEIR YOUNGCHILDREN: VALERIE VIDAL METAHOUSE 3:09 the women who arereceiving treatment here areoften in one of the worstplaces of their lives, sowhile it might not seem like abig thing, to be able to givetheir child a gift reallymeans the world to them.IN TOTAL, TIKKUN HA-IR'S GIFTDRIVE REACHED MORE THAN 500PEOPLE THIS YEAR.... AT 12,DIFFERENT AREA NONPROFITS.ANCHOR CHATCOMING U