Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Looking to get last minute Christmas decorations? The Town of Tonawanda is giving some away for free

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Looking to get last minute Christmas decorations? The Town of Tonawanda is giving some away for free

Looking to get last minute Christmas decorations? The Town of Tonawanda is giving some away for free

If you're looking for Christmas decorations at the last minute, the Town of Tonawanda has you covered
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Looking to get last minute Christmas decorations? The Town of Tonawanda is giving some away for free

NEW THIS MORNING --IF GETTING ACHRISTMAS TREEWASN'T IN THE CARDSTHIS YEAR, YOU CANSTILL GET ONE TODAY,FOR FREE.FOR THE 35-TH YEAR --THE TOWN OFTONAWANDA IS GIVINGAWAY FREECHRISTMAS TREES TOANYONE WHO SHOWSUP.AND NEW THIS YEAR,DAVE'S CHRISTMASSTORE DONATEDORNAMENTS ANDWREATHS TO HELPYOU DECORATE.IT'S ALL TO BRING THECHRISTMAS SPIRIT TOFAMILIES THAT MAYNEED IT MORE THANOTHERS THIS YEAR.WHEN YOU COMBINETHE TREE WITH THEFAMILY AND SMALLGIFTS OR ORNAMENTSIT JUST MAKES PEOPLEREMEMBER THECHRISTMAS SPIRIT ANDTHAT IS REALLY FAMILYAND TO BE HELPFUL.PEOPLE NEED HELP WESHOULD HELTHERE'S GOING TO BEHUNDREDS OF TREESTO PICK FROM, ALLDONATED BY THECOMMUN




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Holiday Shoppers Swarm Christmas Week Sales [Video]Holiday Shoppers Swarm Christmas Week Sales

Ashley Carter was at Bridgestreet Town Center talking to shoppers getting last minute gifts.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Handmade Christmas Tree | Paper Xmas Tree | DIY Crafts [Video]Handmade Christmas Tree | Paper Xmas Tree | DIY Crafts

This Christmas, let's give a personal touch to the decor. In this craft tutorial video, we are making a 3D christmas tree using green craft paper. Feel free to go creative and use any color you like...

Credit: Looke Art and Craft - DIY Ideas     Duration: 03:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.