Looking to get last minute Christmas decorations? The Town of Tonawanda is giving some away for free
If you're looking for Christmas decorations at the last minute, the Town of Tonawanda has you covered

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Looking to get last minute Christmas decorations? The Town of Tonawanda is giving some away for free NEW THIS MORNING --IF GETTING ACHRISTMAS TREEWASN'T IN THE CARDSTHIS YEAR, YOU CANSTILL GET ONE TODAY,FOR FREE.FOR THE 35-TH YEAR --THE TOWN OFTONAWANDA IS GIVINGAWAY FREECHRISTMAS TREES TOANYONE WHO SHOWSUP.AND NEW THIS YEAR,DAVE'S CHRISTMASSTORE DONATEDORNAMENTS ANDWREATHS TO HELPYOU DECORATE.IT'S ALL TO BRING THECHRISTMAS SPIRIT TOFAMILIES THAT MAYNEED IT MORE THANOTHERS THIS YEAR.WHEN YOU COMBINETHE TREE WITH THEFAMILY AND SMALLGIFTS OR ORNAMENTSIT JUST MAKES PEOPLEREMEMBER THECHRISTMAS SPIRIT ANDTHAT IS REALLY FAMILYAND TO BE HELPFUL.PEOPLE NEED HELP WESHOULD HELTHERE'S GOING TO BEHUNDREDS OF TREESTO PICK FROM, ALLDONATED BY THECOMMUN





