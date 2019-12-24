Global  

6 Alternative Christmas Movies If you're tired of the standard Christmas fare, this list may help you find your holiday spirit.

Lethal Weapon (1987) This action-comedy buddy cop film features a classic Christmas dinner sequence.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) While it is centered around the holiday and set in New York City, Stanley Kubrick's final film isn't for the faint of heart.

Stalag 17 (1953) Billy Wilder's classic film about an American escape from a German Stalag during World War II, won its star, William Holden, a Best Actor Oscar.

Gremlins (1984) This Joe Dante classic centers around the perfect Christmas gift gone terribly wrong.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) Tim Burton tells the story of a loner who finds peace and creates snow for a town that is purely Burton-esque.

Die Hard (1988) Bruce Willis weighed in on the debate if this classic action flick is a Christmas movie.

His vote is with the naysayers.
