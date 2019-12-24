Global  

Yule love Malaysia in December, not least this 32m-high Christmas tree!

The tallest Christmas tree in Malaysia is located at Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) Petronas Twin Towers.
The tallest Christmas tree in Malaysia is located at Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) Petronas Twin Towers.

The tree is 32 meters in height and 14 meters in width, and will be exhibited at KLCC Park every year end during the festive period.

Footage from Tuesday (December 24) documents the Christmas eve atmosphere in KLCC Malaysia.




