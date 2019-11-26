Kylie Jenner’s daughter now has a two story house

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:52s - Published



Tweets about this Allison Headley @DCNewsPhotog It's Kylie Jenner’s daughter. Kris Jenner bought her that playhouse for Christmas. 2 minutes ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/jj89oSoRX5 Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi seems to be having the best Christmas ever. The reality TV… https://t.co/elfwvys6gY 6 minutes ago 𝒩𝒶 🦋 RT @TMZ: Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gifted Life-Size Playhouse By Grandma Kris https://t.co/jNY0A3JuDr 15 minutes ago Henry Silva RT @TMZ: Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gifted Life-Size Playhouse By Grandma Kris https://t.co/PRSWiqdPsd 18 minutes ago Drakedrizzydraky Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott surprise daughter Stormi with visit from her favorite Trolls character… https://t.co/ALgbbFVREI 20 minutes ago Khloetainment Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott surprise daughter Stormi with visit from her favorite Trolls character… https://t.co/4A41gGjNjl 20 minutes ago Monica Bay Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott surprise daughter Stormi with visit from her favorite Trolls character… https://t.co/MLPThV3tvK 20 minutes ago Lolita Lee Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott surprise daughter Stormi with visit from her favorite Trolls character… https://t.co/ehtUcig5ry 20 minutes ago