Nasdaq 100 Movers: SNPS, AMD

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SNPS, AMD

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SNPS, AMD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%.

Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 151.4% gain.
Nasdaq 100 Movers: SNPS, AMD

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Synopsys, trading down 1.5%.

Synopsys is showing a gain of 63.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 1.1%, and Take-Two Interactive Software, trading up 1.1% on the day.




