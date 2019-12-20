Global  

Raising the Legal Age to Buy Tobacco Products Could Save Nearly 50,000 Lives

Research suggests that raising the minimum age for tobacco sales from 18 to 21 could save 50,000 lives and may decrease the years of life lost by 4.2 million years.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Federal Legal Age to Buy Tobacco Products Officially Raised to 21


TIME - Published

Congress Passes Law Raising U.S. Smoking Age to 21

Congress Passes Law Raising U.S. Smoking Age to 21(via realworkhard/Pixabay) Starting on Jan. 1, 2020, the legal age to smoke or vape in the US will...
geek.com - Published


levaly2

Lynne Evans RT @levaly2: The Public Health Benefits of Raising the Age for Buying Tobacco Products to 21 https://t.co/ob8W0quTh4 via @smithsonianmag 45 minutes ago

levaly2

Lynne Evans The Public Health Benefits of Raising the Age for Buying Tobacco Products to 21 https://t.co/ob8W0quTh4 via @smithsonianmag 58 minutes ago

travisbloomer

Travis Bloomer @MahgdalenRose 'Twas a pointless thing to do. If the law already in place preventing minors from purchasing tobacco… https://t.co/s8GC7i4Ahe 2 hours ago

choptopmoseley

Bill Moseley RT @MarketWatch: Raising the minimum age to 21 “will begin to change access to tobacco products from social sources,” the report suggested,… 6 hours ago

naveenthacker

Naveen Thacker RT @truthinitiative: By creating a nationwide Tobacco 21 policy raising the legal age to buy tobacco & e-cigs, the federal government has a… 6 hours ago

MarketWatch

MarketWatch Raising the minimum age to 21 “will begin to change access to tobacco products from social sources,” the report sug… https://t.co/I9GXVvcCSo 7 hours ago

Dian5

Dian The Public Health Benefits of Raising the Age for Buying Tobacco Products to 21 | Smart News | Smithsonian Magazine https://t.co/wVAsQP06HM 10 hours ago

breannaaliya

breannaaliya RT @fox5dc: SMOKING AGE RAISED TO 21: President Trump has approved raising the federal legal age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.… 10 hours ago


United States raises the legal age to purchase cigarettes and vaping products [Video]United States raises the legal age to purchase cigarettes and vaping products

Your daily dose of health news including the benefits of finding the meaning of life, new research that redefines the dangers of processed meat, and new federal laws regarding tobacco sales.

Credit: Treepple     Duration: 00:58Published

Legal Age To Purchase Tobacco Raised To 21 [Video]Legal Age To Purchase Tobacco Raised To 21

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping spending bill Friday night that included a provision to increase the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21. The restriction is expected to go into effect..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:21Published

