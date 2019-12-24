Global  

End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors

Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year.

Reuters reports Kalanick has sold of more than $2.5 billion worth of shares since Uber went public in May.

Regulatory filings show Kalanick is now left with $177 million, or 5.83 million Uber shares.

Kalanick’s pugnacious style turned Uber into the world’s largest ride-services company.

Uber revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.
