23ABC News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for Dec. 24

23ABC'S AUSTIN WESTFALLHAS HER STORY AS CREWS MOVEDTHEM IN."I'M JUST SO WORRIED, ABOUTPUTTING AROOF OVER OUR HEAD.

I'M ALWAYSWORKING, LIKE, THREE JOBS ANDI'M STILL STRUGGLING.

WE NEVERHAVE FURNITURE." DAUGHTERKISSES HER"THANK YOU BABY"ROBIN SILVA WAS IN THE MARINECORPS 9 YEARS AGO, BUT EVERSINCE, SHE SAYS SHE'S STRUGGLEDTO HAVE A ROOF OVER HER FAMILY'SHEAD.

SHE MOST RECENTLY LIVED INA MOTEL WITH HER THREE YOUNGCHILDREN."I HAD ASKED 'DO YOU HAVE ACHRISTMASTREE?'

AND SHE SENT ME A PICTUREOF A LAMP IN A HOTEL ROOM THATTHEY HAD DECORATED TO BE THEIRCHRISTMAS TREE." AND AFTERSEEING THAT... LILI MARSH, WHOWORKS WITH LOCAL VETERANS, KNEWTHE COMMUNITY COULD COMETOGETHER TO HELP THE SILVAFAMILY HAVE A MERRY CHRISTMAS.AFTER A FEW TEXTS WERE SENT,MONDAY'S MOVE-IN DAY WAS PUT INMOTION, COMPLETE WITH A NEWHOME, FURNITURE, CHRISTMASPRESENTS, AND A NICE BIGCHRISTMAS TREE."I'VE NEVER BEEN ABLE TO AFFORDANYFURNITURE AND THIS IS MORE THANA BLESSING.

"I'VE NEVER BEEN ABLE TO AFFORD ANY FURNITURE AND THIS IS MORE THAN A BLESSING. THEY HAVE A COUCH! EVERYTHING." THE HOME WAS ALREADY BEING PROVIDED BY THE CALIFORNIA VETERAN'S ASSISTANCE FOUNDATION. THE REST WAS EITHER DONATED OR ARRANGED BY KERN COUNTY CITYSERVE, URNERS, FURNITURE CITY, THE MISSION AT KERN COUNTY, REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN MCCARTHY AND HIS WIFE JUDY, STATE SENATOR SHANNON GROVE, AND MAYOR KAREN GOH. SILVA IS FROM NORTH CAROLINA AND SAYS SHE'S HAD A TOUGH TIME KEEPING JOBS BECAUSE SHE HAS TO STAY HOME WITH HER KIDS. "I'VE BEEN CARRYING THEM WITH ME FROM THE EAST COAST TO THE WEST COAST WITH NO BABY SITTER, AND I KEEP LOSING JOBS, I KEEP BEING HOMELESS, GOING THROUGH THE HOMELESS SHELTER." THANKFULLY THIS CHRISTMAS, BEING HOMELESS WILL BE THE LEAST OF THIS FAMILY'S WORRIES. "THEY'RE REALLY GOOD KIDS AND WE DON'T HAVE A NORMAL FAMILY SO I TRY REALLY HARD FOR THEM, LIKE THIS IS LIKE, THANK YOU GOD, THIS IS WHY IM ALIVE." AUSTIN WESTFALL, 23ABC CONNECTING YOU SILVA SAYS SHE AND HER KIDS ALL LOVE TO COOK -- WHICH HAS BEEN A PROBLEM SINCE THEY HAVEN'T HAD A PLACE TO COOK UNTIL NOW. SO THEY'RE GOING TO SPEND CHRISTMAS MAKING FOOD AND ENJOYING THEIR NEW HOME.

FOLLOWED BY"THE CHOIRS OF CHRISTMASSPECIAL" FROM 6-30 UNTIL 7 A-M.THERE WILL BE NO 5... 6 OR 7 P-MNEWSCASTS ON CHRISTMAS DAY.23ABC NEWS WILL AIR AT 7:30 P-MAND AT 11 P-M.EVERY HOLIDAY SEASON, FAMILIESDECORATE AND GATHER AROUNDTHEIR CHRISTMAS TREES AS THEYCELEBRATE.BUT A NATIVE BAKERSFIELD FAMILYIS RESPONSIBLE FORMANY OF THE CHRISTMAS TREES INLOCAL HOMES.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO HASTHEIR STORY.CHRIS MARETICH/ALPINE CHRISTMASTREES OWNER: "THISLOT HAS BEEN HERE SINCE 1977, 42YEARS AGO..

I STARTED IT RIGHTOUT OF HIGH SCHOOL AND WE'RESTILL GOING STRONG"SIX CHRISTMAS TREE LOTS LATER..NAT: SAWING TREESONE FAMILY HAS BEEN SELLINGCHRISTMAS TREES IN BAKERSFIELDFOR 42 YEARS."THE OLDEST CHRISTMAS TREEGROWER IN THE UNITED STATES WASFROM RIGHT HERE IN BAKERSFIELDOF ALL THINGS ANDHE WAS DOING CHRISTMAS TREESBEFORE THE DEPRESSION MAKINGMONEY FOR A FEW CENTS" THAT VERYMAN HIRED A YOUNG CHRISMORRADOCK TO CUT WILD TREES FORMONEY DURING HIGH SCHOOL ANDTHAT'S WHERE HE LEARNED THEINDUSTRY.

"I'VE HAD PEOPLE ASKME 'WELL YOU JUST GO OUT AND GETTREES' AND I'M LIKE ITS NOT THATSIMPLE"NAT: RUSTLING TREES"ITS JUST LIKE ANY OTHER FARMINGHERE WHETHER YOU'RE DOINGALMONDS OR PISTACHIOS ROAD CROPSITS FARMING AND IT TAKES A LOTOF CONTINUOUS WORK" THE INDUSTRYIS A YEAR LONG PRODUCTION.

"ITCAN TAKE ANYWHERE FROM 8 TO 12YEARS TO GET A 7 OR 8 FOOT TREE"THEIR CHRISTMAS TREE FARMS AREBASED IN OREGON WHERE THEY AREPLANTED, GROWN, SHAPED, ANDSHIPPED.

"I KNOW PEOPLE LOOK ATTHE COST OF TREES AND THEY THINKWOW IT'S 50 BUCKS THATS ALOT BUTTHINK OF TAKING YOUR MONEY ANDPUTTING IT SOMEWHERE FOR 10YEARS BEFORE YOU GET TO TAKEIT OUT AND HOPE ITS STILLTHERE..

WHAT WE SPEND ON THECHRISTMAS IS SIGNIFICANT"BUT HE SAYS ITS THE MEMORIES HISFAMILY AND HIS DOGS SEEPEOPLE MAKE IN THESE LOTS THATMAKE THE HARD WORK WORTH IT."THE ONE THING ABOUT REAL TREESCOMPARED TO ARTIFICIAL TREES ISTHAT YOU MAKE MEMORIES HERE YOUPLAY WITHTHE DOGS YOU RUN AROUND THEWHOLE FAMILY PICKS THE TREES ITSAN EXPERIENCE..

TIME ISSOMETHING YOU CAN NEVER GET BACKSO IF YOU CAN GO OUT THERE ANDMAKE MEMORIES WITH YOUR FAMILYWHAT BETTER WAY TO DO IT" INBAKERSFIELD, DANIELA GARRIDO, 23ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.IF YOU ARE ALREADY THINKINGABOUT HOW YOU MIGHTGET RID OF YOUR CHRISTMAS TREEAFTER THE HOLIDAY...BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE HAS THEANSWER.CHRISTMAS TREES WILL AGAIN BERECYCLED IN THE SOUTHWESTCORNER OF HALEY STREET ANDUNIVERSITY.

