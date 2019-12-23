Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Barack Obama Praises Elizabeth Warren

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Barack Obama Praises Elizabeth Warren

Barack Obama Praises Elizabeth Warren

Former President Barack Obama has reportedly been talking up Sen.

Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to donors for the 2020 presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Resistmybutt

Freedom Rocks Barack Obama praises Elizabeth Warren to Democratic donors https://t.co/WFx4tcop9U 4 hours ago

wagepeace

Tracy Nadeau Barack Obama praises Elizabeth Warren to Democratic donors | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/xWY0SLIIJv 15 hours ago

banawedata

thewatcher Barack Obama praises Elizabeth Warren to Democratic donors | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/bUshXolG1s 17 hours ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Barack Obama praises Elizabeth Warren to Democratic donors https://t.co/MjVgnVUrkq https://t.co/4iSnJWRbgW 19 hours ago

FULLDEFENCE

ART RT @newsmax: Barack Obama praises Elizabeth Warren to political donors https://t.co/QsVzkbbdJV https://t.co/LWpffVgl7m 21 hours ago

newsmax

Newsmax Barack Obama praises Elizabeth Warren to political donors https://t.co/QsVzkbbdJV https://t.co/LWpffVgl7m 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In Oklahoma [Video]Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In Oklahoma

Warren campaigned in Oklahoma Sunday, pledging to combat corruption.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:27Published

Obama Reportedly Defended Warren When Talking To Donors Who Doubt Her [Video]Obama Reportedly Defended Warren When Talking To Donors Who Doubt Her

Former President Barack Obama reportedly defended Senator Elizabeth Warren when talking to donors concerned about her views on Wall Street and the ultra-wealthy.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.