End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors

End Of The Road? Travis Kalanick Drops Off Uber's Board Of Directors

Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year.

