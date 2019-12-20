Experts warn giving pets as gifts may not be a good idea

House...and call for help.

It's the day before christmas... and that means last minute shopping.

However... not everything is meant to be a gift this holiday season.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us from the humane society in terre haute.

She's live to explain why pets are not meant to be gifted.

// here at the humane society..

They say pets are a prime example of something that shouldn't be given as a gift.

That's because there's a lot of risk behind the buy.

Let me explain... while a new puppy or cat is cute..

It's not always on someone else's gift list.

In fact..

Buying an animal without talking about it with the party involved... can lead to returns.

Giving a shelter animal back after being adopted can cause anxiety and stress for the animal.

It's a big responsibility to be a pet owner..

And while it's exciting to make the big buy--it's not always realistic.

I caught up with the manager at the humane socicety.

She says it's more than finding the animal adorable..

But rather bonding with it as a family.

"people think getting puppies for their family is so cute and oh it's gonna be the best christmas ever but there's a lot of responsibility that goes with that.our goal is to get them in the right home and stay there."

Reporting live from the humane society, jordan kudisch, news 10.