What's The Difference Between A Tiny House And A Tiny NYC Apartment?

Business Insider compared living in a tiny house to living in a tiny New York City apartment.

Both are notoriously small and involve amenity trade-offs.

But the median monthly rent in New York City is $2,900, while median total cost of a tiny house is under $60,000.

NYC apartments often are noisy, have little natural light, and can be in buildings with no elevators.

On the other hand, virtually all apartments having living rooms. Tiny houses often don't.