Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Holiday miracle! Bus driver reunites lost dogs with family

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Holiday miracle! Bus driver reunites lost dogs with family

Holiday miracle! Bus driver reunites lost dogs with family

A Milwaukee bus driver did a good deed in time for the holidays when she reunited a pair of lost dogs with their owners.

Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver Jamie Grabowski spotted two dogs running down the street
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dogs reunited with family after picked up by Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver [Video]Dogs reunited with family after picked up by Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver

It's a Christmas miracle! Two dogs are back home in time for the holidays after being picked up by a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.