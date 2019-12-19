Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

5 Tips to Avoid Massive Christmas Debt

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
5 Tips to Avoid Massive Christmas Debt

5 Tips to Avoid Massive Christmas Debt

5 Tips to Avoid Massive Christmas Debt 1.

Make a budget and stick with it A budget is helpful in many facets of life.

Christmas is no different.

2.

Don't forget to budget hidden costs Things like holiday travel, Christmas parties or children's activities are easy to overlook, but are an important part of the budget.

3.

Don't buy everything with credit cards If you don't have the money to pay it back immediately, it's not worth it.

Your friends and family don't want you to get into trouble.

4.

Plan ahead Some ideas include making and freezing food you would usually buy ready-made, or you could even start saving now for next year's Christmas to lighten the burden.

5.

If you do overspend, don't freak out Just go back to the basics to set a budget that will get you back on track.

Don't ignore it or put it off.

Take care of it sooner than later.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind 5 Tips to Avoid Massive Christmas Debt https://t.co/OuSrSzOS2A 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree [Video]How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree

How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree. It's no secret that felines are obsessed with poking around holiday decorations. Here are some tips to stop your cat this Christmas season. Lifehacker..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Christmas comes early for Aurora Public Schools after donor pays off school lunch debt [Video]Christmas comes early for Aurora Public Schools after donor pays off school lunch debt

Christmas came a week early for Aurora Public Schools after a generous donor dropped off a massive check at Lansing Elementary School to help pay off unpaid lunch debt.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.