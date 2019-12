Winter Weather Advisory issued for Christmas Day

LOWS WILL BE IN THE LOWER 40S...MID TO UPPER 40S FOR THE KERNRIVER VALLEY... WITH A HIGH OF41 IN TEHACHAPI... LOWS IN THELOW 30S... FRAZIER PARK SEES AHIGHOF 41...HIGHS STAY IN THE LOWER 50S FOROUR DESERT COMMUNITIES...AIR QUALITY CLIMBS TO MODERATEWITH AN AQI OF 53...A STORM WILL BRING A RETURN OFRAIN AND MOUNTAIN SNOWTO THE REGION CHRISTMAS DAY INTOTHURSDAY, THENDRYING THROUGH THE WEEKEND...VALLEY AND LOWERELEVATIONS EXPECTED TO STAY MUCHDRYER TODAY.

2 TO 4INCHES OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE ALONGINTERSTATE 5ABOVE 3,000 FEET CHRISTMAS DAYAND WEDNESDAY NIGHT.FORECASTS SHOW HEAVIERPRECIPITATION OVER THETEHACHAPI MOUNTAINS WEDNESDAYNIGHT ANDTHURSDAY.

THE COLDER AIR WITHTHE SYSTEM LOWERS THESNOW LEVEL TO PASS LEVELWEDNESDAY EVENING.

SNOWACCUMULATION OVER THE TEHACHAPIMOUNTAIN PASSESWILL BE A CONCERN THROUGHTHURSDAY.OTHERWISE MAINLY LIGHT RAINAMOUNTS NORTH OF KERN COUNTYWEDNESDAY.

ON THURSDAY AND INTOTHE START OF NEXT WEEK,HIGH PRESSURE IS FORECASTED TOBUILD OVER THE REGION.

THIS WILLBRING DRYING CONDITIONS WITH THEPOSSIBILITY OF OVERNIGHTAND MORNING FOG DEVELOPING INTHE SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY.COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS...