Steamboat Geyser at Yellowstone National Park Had A Record Breaking Year of Eruptions

Steamboat Geyser at Yellowstone National Park Had A Record Breaking Year of Eruptions

Steamboat Geyser at Yellowstone National Park Had A Record Breaking Year of Eruptions

The Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park has had another record year for eruptions and scientists are trying to figure out why.

Veuer's Sam Berman has the full story.
Steam On, Steamboat: The World's Tallest Active Geyser Has Another Record Year

The world's tallest active geyser is Steamboat Geyser, in Yellowstone National Park. It's been on a...
NPR - Published


