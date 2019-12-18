Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George set up shop in the music room at Buckingham Palace to make a special Christmas dessert as part of the British Legion's "Together at Christmas" initiative.

In the video recorded for use in the queen's Christmas broadcast, Prince George is seen taking the lead and stirring the mixture with the helping hands of his father, grandfather, and great grandmother.

According to the palace, the initiative is designed to provide extra support to the armed forces, veterans, and their families at annual festive "get togethers" across the charity's network of outreach centers.