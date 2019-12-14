Global  

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram Among Ravens Who Won’t Play Against Steelers

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram Among Ravens Who Won't Play Against Steelers

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram Among Ravens Who Won’t Play Against Steelers

Several Ravens players won't face off against the Steelers, Coach John Harbaugh announced during a press conference Monday.
Top-seed Ravens to rest Jackson, Ingram & others vs Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Having already accomplished all their goals for the regular season, the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •ESPNFOX SportsUSATODAY.com


Lamar Jackson and other Ravens stars will not play against Steelers in Week 17, says John Harbaugh

Baltimore is resting up before the playoffs
CBS Sports - Published


