Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sister, Father Of Jessup Inmate Plead Guilty In Drug Smuggling Scheme

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Sister, Father Of Jessup Inmate Plead Guilty In Drug Smuggling Scheme

Sister, Father Of Jessup Inmate Plead Guilty In Drug Smuggling Scheme

The sister and father of an inmate at the Maryland Correctional Institution Jessup have pleaded guilty in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison, the justice department said Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.