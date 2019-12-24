Sister, Father Of Jessup Inmate Plead Guilty In Drug Smuggling Scheme 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published Sister, Father Of Jessup Inmate Plead Guilty In Drug Smuggling Scheme The sister and father of an inmate at the Maryland Correctional Institution Jessup have pleaded guilty in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison, the justice department said Monday. 0

