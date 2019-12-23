Cold and blustery Christmas Eve day in Newfoundland now < > Embed Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:30s - Published Cold and blustery Christmas Eve day in Newfoundland Cold and blustery Christmas Eve day in Newfoundland 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast Tonight will once again be quiet with lows in the upper-20s and light southwest winds. Patchy fog is possible in the early morning tomorrow on Christmas Eve, temperatures will climb into the low-40s.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:26Published 17 hours ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast We have a relatively mild day on-tap again for today. It doesn't look quite as warm as yesterday, but we'll still sneak into the low-40s. Tonight will once again be quiet with lows in the upper-20s... Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:38Published 1 day ago